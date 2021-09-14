Support Local Businesses
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/14

By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
While lots of attention is on the tropical cyclone, Nicholas to our south, we do have a cold front dropping in through Wednesday that will help push in some t-storms, and fire up new ones. But not all locations are locked in to get the rain...mainly because of the fading/re-developing setup.

The video will cover this setup plus a look at the humid weekend ahead..

