Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports over 4K new COVID-19 cases

Governor Andy Beshear gives an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.
Governor Andy Beshear gives an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 4,030 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 634,298 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 13.45% positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 1,154 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 24 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday. That brings the state total to 8,095.

As of Tuesday, 2,514 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 666 are in the ICU, and 428 are on ventilators.

The governor also reported 2,623,258 Kentuckians vaccinated.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-truck drove off a ramp on Interstate 65 near Preston Highway in Louisville Monday...
3 men run from crash site after forcing semi off I-65 ramp in Louisville, per LMPD
A crash happened on I-65 near the Crothersville exit around 5 p.m. on Sunday, resulting in two...
5-year-old, 9-year-old seriously hurt after being thrown from car in I-65 crash
Calls came in around 8:21 p.m. to the 200 block of Cecil Avenue on reports of a shooting.
3 teenagers shot in Shawnee rushed to hospital
Family of Kidnapping Ransom Victim Speak
Family of kidnapping victim continues to grieve after body found at Shawnee Park
An Indiana husband and wife were involved in separate crashes at the same location, just...
Police: Drunk man crashes SUV, calls wife, who crashes into his vehicle on way to pick him up

Latest News

Keyshawn McCoy
NKY father-of-four killed by teen he’d taken in, raised like a son, family says
WAVE 7:00 BACKUP
Daquan Williams is charged with six counts of robbery and six counts of engaging in an unlawful...
Louisville man allegedly used gay dating app ‘Grindr’ to target, rob victims, documents show
Michelle Moore, 16, was shot and killed on the morning of July 22, 2021 on Cecil Avenue, just...
Louisville teen shot in Shawnee charged for July murder of another teen
Fan experience issues brings changes to UofL gameday procedures