Homeless camps in downtown Louisville to be cleared in 21 days

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Downtown Louisville homeless camps are set to be cleared out in less than a month.

On Tuesday, Louisville Metro Government posted 21-day notices of plans to relocate residents in homeless encampments in a six-to eight-block radius downtown, bounded by Jackson, Jefferson, Market, Preston, Floyd and Brook Streets, as well as Liberty, Hancock and Main Streets.

The hope is that that people who are homeless will take advantage of several services offered by the city.

The city’s Office of Resilience and Community Services, The Healing Place, Seven Counties Services, Wellspring, and Wayside Christian Mission announce an expanded outreach strategy to assist people living in that area, particularly those with behavioral health and substance abuse conditions.

There will be additional recovery bed capacity at The Healing Place, along with expanded shelter bed capacity at Wayside Christian Mission.

Seven Counties and The Healing Place will provide transportation and help with other logistics.

The goal is to help individuals who are living in unsafe and unhealthy situations on the streets and transition them into a more stable shelter and link them with permanent housing.

The hope is over the next few weeks, those who are unsheltered will work with community partners for relocation options, housing solutions, and other supportive services.

This clearing impacts the largest concentration of people experiencing street homelessness in the city. The city says over the next three weeks, a newly expanded outreach team will work with the homeless to connect them to available services in the community – working into the evenings and on weekends as well.

Services include primary care and behavioral health services, connections to shelter and housing, recovery, and mental health services.

There are many factors that lead to homelessness, including poverty, unemployment and lack of affordable housing. These risk factors can be exacerbated by personal vulnerabilities such as behavioral health and substance abuse disorders, domestic violence, justice-system involvement, and disabilities.

For more information about homeless services, how to help, and the city’s new Homeless Services Division, click or tap here.

