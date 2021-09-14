Support Local Businesses
Hoosiers prepare for #8 Cincinnati and former St. X star Ridder

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder
Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder(WXIX)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana (1-1) bounced back from a season opening 34-6 loss at #18 Iowa by beating Idaho 56-14 on Saturday in Bloomington.

Now the Hoosiers get another top 20 test when #8 Cincinnati visits Memorial Stadium this week.

The Bearcats are 2-0 and ranked #8 in the nation.

They are led by Desmond Ridder. The former St. X star is one of the top quarterbacks in the nation.

“He’s a special player,” IU head coach Tom Allen said. “The thing about it, he’s a long guy, six-four. He’s big. He’s 215-plus pounds. Runs a lot. Runs really, really effectively. And as we all know, that puts challenges on a defense when a quarterback can do that.”

Ridder rushed for 592 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. So far this year, he has carried the ball for 27 yards and score in wins over Miami (Ohio) and Murray State.

He has completed 34-47 passes for 538 yards and six touchdowns with just one interception.

“Really, his passing just keeps getting better and better,” Allen added. “You go back and watch in years past, which we’ve done that when we you go through. And obviously, as a team, we spend a lot of time studying over the summer as well and look in previous years and see his growth as a quarterback. And he’s just really throws the ball down the field with a lot of accuracy now. So very, very good football player. Definitely future NFL guy. Yeah. You have that kind of guy leading your team, that’s a very, very good formula for a lot of success.”

Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. on Saturday and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN.

