Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Indiana Marine killed in Afghanistan remembered as hero

U.S. Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez
U.S. Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez(U.S. Marines)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (AP) - A U.S. Marine from Indiana who was killed during the frenzied evacuation at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport was hailed Tuesday as a hero during a funeral in his hometown.

The life of Cpl. Humberto Sanchez will inspire generations of Americans, former Vice President Mike Pence told mourners at Life Gate Church in Logansport.

“No one will ever say it better than his mother did,” said Pence, a former Indiana governor, speaking near Sanchez’ flag-covered casket. “In those final moments of his life, it was a work of heart, doing everything he could to get those kids out of harm’s way.”

A Marine chaplain, Capt. Blake Campbell, said Sanchez, 22, was working security at the U.S. embassy in Jordan when he was transferred to the Kabul airport. He was among 13 U.S. service members killed Aug. 26 in a suicide bombing during the U.S.-run evacuation.

“We grieve the loss of a son and a brother and a friend,” Campbell told the congregation. “And this town, this church, this community grieves with you.”

Burial was planned at Mount Hope Cemetery. The service capped days of heavy emotion in the northern Indiana community. Sanchez, known as Bert, was among 17 members of his Logansport High School class who joined the military after their 2017 graduation.

He played on the soccer team and was part of the homecoming court during his senior year.

After his body arrived Sunday in Indiana, people lined roads for miles to honor Sanchez, saluting and holding American flags.

“I’m told he never gave up until the job was done,” Pence said. “He stayed at his post, stood in the gap... He gave his life defending innocent civilians fleeing from the chaos that had become Afghanistan.”

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-truck drove off a ramp on Interstate 65 near Preston Highway in Louisville Monday...
3 men run from crash site after forcing semi off I-65 ramp in Louisville, per LMPD
A crash happened on I-65 near the Crothersville exit around 5 p.m. on Sunday, resulting in two...
5-year-old, 9-year-old seriously hurt after being thrown from car in I-65 crash
Calls came in around 8:21 p.m. to the 200 block of Cecil Avenue on reports of a shooting.
3 teenagers shot in Shawnee rushed to hospital
Family of Kidnapping Ransom Victim Speak
Family of kidnapping victim continues to grieve after body found at Shawnee Park
Kentucky State Police assisted officers in St. Matthews and Hardin County to recover multiple...
Multiple vehicles stolen in Jefferson Co. located by Kentucky police

Latest News

An Indiana husband and wife were involved in separate crashes at the same location, just...
Police: Drunk man crashes SUV, calls wife, who crashes into his vehicle on way to pick him up
Joshua Fuller
KSP: Owensboro man accused of murder after fight with estranged wife
Kentucky plans to expand access to monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID
Research Nurse Jennifer Cunningham, B.S.N., looks on as a healthy volunteer receives an...
Kentucky plans to expand access to monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID