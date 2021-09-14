Kentucky National Guard gets to work at Louisville hospitals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky National Guard is being deployed to 25 different hospitals across the state. That includes two hospitals in Louisville.

The Guard members arrived Tuesday and said their mission is the same as always: to help others.

“I’m from Kentucky. This is just Kentuckians helping Kentuckians.” said Lt. Col. Brian Keating of the Kentucky Air National Guard.

Keating was among 45 members of the Kentucky Air National Guard that arrived at Baptist Health Louisville Tuesday. They’ll be helping out the hospital with non-clinical functions like door screening, food delivery, security and transportation. More Kentucky National Guard members were also called to UofL Hospital by Governor Andy Beshear.

“Obviously we’ve deployed over seas multiple times, all over the world,” said Keating, “but when it hits closer to home, it really feels good to help out brothers and sisters.”

According to the governor’s office, almost two out of every three hospitals in Kentucky (60 out of 96) are experiencing critical staffing shortages, and fewer than a hundred ICU beds are available statewide. That’s where the Guard comes in, trying to do whatever they can to lift burdens and lift spirits.

“This really breaks down to service before self,” said Chief Master Sgt. Steven Best. “We’re committed to not only helping our nation, and other nations, but our home state.”

Here is a full list of hospitals getting assistance from the National Guard:

T.J. Samson Community Hospital, Glasgow;

Taylor Regional Hospital, Campbellsville;

Ohio County Hospital, Hartford;

Manchester Hospital, Manchester;

CHI Saint Joseph Health, London;

Baptist Health Hospital, Corbin;

Baptist Health Hospital, Elizabethtown;

Baptist Health Hospital, Lexington;

Baptist Health Hospital, Louisville;

Baptist Health Hospital, Paducah;

Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center, Prestonsburg;

Tugvalley ARH Regional Medical Center, South Williamson;

Middlesboro ARH Hospital;

Harlan ARH Hospital;

Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital, Paducah;

UofL Hospital, Louisville;

TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital, Bowling Green;

Rockcastle Regional Hospital, Mount Vernon;

Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, Somerset;

Kentucky River Medical Center, Jackson; and

St. Elizabeth Covington Hospital.

