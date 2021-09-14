Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Kentucky National Guard gets to work at Louisville hospitals

Kentucky Air National Guard members arrived at Baptist Health Louisville Tuesday.
Kentucky Air National Guard members arrived at Baptist Health Louisville Tuesday.(WAVE 3 News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky National Guard is being deployed to 25 different hospitals across the state. That includes two hospitals in Louisville.

The Guard members arrived Tuesday and said their mission is the same as always: to help others.

“I’m from Kentucky. This is just Kentuckians helping Kentuckians.” said Lt. Col. Brian Keating of the Kentucky Air National Guard.

Keating was among 45 members of the Kentucky Air National Guard that arrived at Baptist Health Louisville Tuesday. They’ll be helping out the hospital with non-clinical functions like door screening, food delivery, security and transportation. More Kentucky National Guard members were also called to UofL Hospital by Governor Andy Beshear.

“Obviously we’ve deployed over seas multiple times, all over the world,” said Keating, “but when it hits closer to home, it really feels good to help out brothers and sisters.”

According to the governor’s office, almost two out of every three hospitals in Kentucky (60 out of 96) are experiencing critical staffing shortages, and fewer than a hundred ICU beds are available statewide. That’s where the Guard comes in, trying to do whatever they can to lift burdens and lift spirits.

“This really breaks down to service before self,” said Chief Master Sgt. Steven Best. “We’re committed to not only helping our nation, and other nations, but our home state.”

Here is a full list of hospitals getting assistance from the National Guard:

  • T.J. Samson Community Hospital, Glasgow;
  • Taylor Regional Hospital, Campbellsville;
  • Ohio County Hospital, Hartford;
  • Manchester Hospital, Manchester;
  • CHI Saint Joseph Health, London;
  • Baptist Health Hospital, Corbin;
  • Baptist Health Hospital, Elizabethtown;
  • Baptist Health Hospital, Lexington;
  • Baptist Health Hospital, Louisville;
  • Baptist Health Hospital, Paducah;
  • Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center, Prestonsburg;
  • Tugvalley ARH Regional Medical Center, South Williamson;
  • Middlesboro ARH Hospital;
  • Harlan ARH Hospital;
  • Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital, Paducah;
  • UofL Hospital, Louisville;
  • TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital, Bowling Green;
  • Rockcastle Regional Hospital, Mount Vernon;
  • Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, Somerset;
  • Kentucky River Medical Center, Jackson; and
  • St. Elizabeth Covington Hospital.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-truck drove off a ramp on Interstate 65 near Preston Highway in Louisville Monday...
3 men run from crash site after forcing semi off I-65 ramp in Louisville, per LMPD
A crash happened on I-65 near the Crothersville exit around 5 p.m. on Sunday, resulting in two...
5-year-old, 9-year-old seriously hurt after being thrown from car in I-65 crash
Calls came in around 8:21 p.m. to the 200 block of Cecil Avenue on reports of a shooting.
3 teenagers shot in Shawnee rushed to hospital
Family of Kidnapping Ransom Victim Speak
Family of kidnapping victim continues to grieve after body found at Shawnee Park
Kentucky State Police assisted officers in St. Matthews and Hardin County to recover multiple...
Multiple vehicles stolen in Jefferson Co. located by Kentucky police

Latest News

Kentucky plans to expand access to monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID
Research Nurse Jennifer Cunningham, B.S.N., looks on as a healthy volunteer receives an...
Kentucky plans to expand access to monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID
JCPS logo (Source: WAVE 3 News)
JCPS board considers vaccine, testing requirements for all employees
Employers are legally allowed to mandate vaccinations, attorney Quentin Brogdon said.
Employees fired for refusing mandated vaccine likely won’t qualify for unemployment, lawyer says