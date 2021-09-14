Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

KSP: Daviess Co. man charged with murder after fight with estranged wife

By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say a man is accused of murder in Daviess County.

Troopers say the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office asked them to investigate the death of 23-year-old Hannah Fuller late last month.

When detectives arrived, KSP say they found Fuller with an apparent gunshot wound at a home on West Fifth Street Road.

On Monday, troopers say they found and arrested 36-year-old Joshua Fuller for murder - domestic violence and tampering with physical evidence.

Joshua Fuller
Joshua Fuller(Daviees County Detention Center)

KSP says a preliminary investigation shows Mr. Fuller was involved in an altercation with his estranged wife, Hannah, when she was shot.

Joshua Fuller is being held in the Daviess County Detention Center in Owensboro.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-truck drove off a ramp on Interstate 65 near Preston Highway in Louisville Monday...
3 men run from crash site after forcing semi off I-65 ramp in Louisville, per LMPD
Calls came in around 8:21 p.m. to the 200 block of Cecil Avenue on reports of a shooting.
3 teenagers shot in Shawnee rushed to hospital
A crash happened on I-65 near the Crothersville exit around 5 p.m. on Sunday, resulting in two...
5-year-old, 9-year-old seriously hurt after being thrown from car in I-65 crash
Kentucky State Police assisted officers in St. Matthews and Hardin County to recover multiple...
Multiple vehicles stolen in Jefferson Co. located by Kentucky police
Gov. Beshear
Gov. Beshear: Incident rates show Ky. counties some of the ‘fastest spreading’ in the US

Latest News

Kentucky plans to expand access to monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID
Jermaine Sprewer
Family of kidnapping victim continues to grieve after body found at Shawnee Park
WAVE 3 News is your source for breaking local news, weather and sports.
Tuesday morning, September 14, 2021
Taco Bell is testing a new taco lover's pass that's a subscription service. Also, nearly a...
Your Money: Mobile media usage, Stock market future, Fake press release, Taco subscription service
A cold front north brings rain chances Wednesday. (Source: Pexels)
FORECAST: One more dry day before thunderstorms return