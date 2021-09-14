KSP: Daviess Co. man charged with murder after fight with estranged wife

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say a man is accused of murder in Daviess County.

Troopers say the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office asked them to investigate the death of 23-year-old Hannah Fuller late last month.

When detectives arrived, KSP say they found Fuller with an apparent gunshot wound at a home on West Fifth Street Road.

On Monday, troopers say they found and arrested 36-year-old Joshua Fuller for murder - domestic violence and tampering with physical evidence.

Joshua Fuller (Daviees County Detention Center)

KSP says a preliminary investigation shows Mr. Fuller was involved in an altercation with his estranged wife, Hannah, when she was shot.

Joshua Fuller is being held in the Daviess County Detention Center in Owensboro.

This investigation is ongoing.

