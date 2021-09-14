Support Local Businesses
At least 1 person hurt after semi-truck drives off I-65 ramp in Louisville

A semi-truck drove off a ramp on Interstate 65 near Preston Highway in Louisville Monday...
A semi-truck drove off a ramp on Interstate 65 near Preston Highway in Louisville Monday evening. The ramp is near Grade Lane.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A semi-truck drove off a ramp on Interstate 65 near Preston Highway in Louisville Monday evening. The ramp is near Grade Lane.

A Metrosafe spokesperson said the call about the crash came in around 8:15 p.m.

A WAVE 3 News photographer confirmed the semi went off the ramp and into a grassy area.

Another car was also involved in the crash.

It has not been revealed who was hurt or how serious their injuries are.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

