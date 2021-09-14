At least 1 person hurt after semi-truck drives off I-65 ramp in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A semi-truck drove off a ramp on Interstate 65 near Preston Highway in Louisville Monday evening. The ramp is near Grade Lane.

A Metrosafe spokesperson said the call about the crash came in around 8:15 p.m.

A WAVE 3 News photographer confirmed the semi went off the ramp and into a grassy area.

Another car was also involved in the crash.

It has not been revealed who was hurt or how serious their injuries are.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

