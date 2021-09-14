LIVE NOW: Louisville Metro COVID Update

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer will discuss the current data and insights regarding COVID-19 as well as OSHA COVID safety requirements for workplaces.

Joining Mayor Fischer will be Dr. Sarah Moyer of Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness, attorney Robyn Smith and Nick Hart, Assistant Director of the Environmental Health Division of Metro Public Health and Wellness.

