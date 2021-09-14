Support Local Businesses
Louisville teen shot in Shawnee charged for July murder of another teen

By Charles Gazaway and Tori Gessner
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police say one of three juveniles shot last night on Cecil Avenue was the person responsible for the July shooting death of a 16-year-old girl on the same street nearly two months ago.

Michelle Moore died July 22 after being shot in the 200 block of Cecil Avenue. Moore’s death was the second homicide of a 16-year-old girl in the same block within hours.

RELATED STORIES:

Lt. Col. Andy McClinton says the juvenile charged, another 16-year-old, was already a suspect in Moore’s death. He was arrested after detectives learned that he was one of Monday night’s shooting victims.

“It’s very tough for our officers to see 14, 15-year-old kids being harmed, being shot, being killed, and it’s also heartbreaking to see them be arrested,” McClinton said.

Neighbors on Cecil Ave. told WAVE 3 News the violence between children in the area is hard to ignore.

“I just wish things like this would stop around here,” Robert McNair said. “What ever happened to (taking care of) women and children? I’m not surprised, because I’ve heard about plenty of it happening. At the end of the day, I say, ‘Stop the violence.’”

Because the suspect is a juvenile, the name of the teen will not be released unless he is charged as an adult.

McClinton says the teen is currently being held in a juvenile detention facility.

