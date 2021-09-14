MetroSafe: Multiple people shot in Shawnee neighborhood
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after reports of multiple people shot in the Shawnee neighborhood Monday night.
Calls came in around 8:21 p.m. to the 200 block of Cecil Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to MetroSafe dispatchers.
Dispatch said multiple victims were found shot at the location.
No other details were provided at this time.
WAVE 3 News has crews on the scene and will update this story.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.