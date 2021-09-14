MetroSafe: Multiple people shot in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after reports of multiple people shot in the Shawnee neighborhood Monday night.

Calls came in around 8:21 p.m. to the 200 block of Cecil Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to MetroSafe dispatchers.

Dispatch said multiple victims were found shot at the location.

No other details were provided at this time.

