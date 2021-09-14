NYT data shows Kentucky has some of the highest COVID-19 incidence rates in the country

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is finding itself at the top of the wrong list when it comes to COVID-19.

“Right now COVID is as bad in Kentucky as it has ever been in this pandemic,” Gov. Beshear said. “Right now, sadly, we are one of the hottest states in the country.”

Gov. Beshear now referencing the @nytimes article that lists 6 Ky. counties in the Top 10 for the highest incidence rate in the country. #WKYT pic.twitter.com/918OtrLjft — Chad Hedrick (@ChadHedrickWKYT) September 13, 2021

Data from local and state health agencies by the New York Times shows Kentucky third in the nation for COVID-19 incidence rates. Perry County is the highest community in the nation for COVID spread.

“Virtually every single one of our counties isn’t just red, meaning a high incident rate, it’s some of the fastest spreading counties in the country,” Gov. Beshear said.

Perry, Clay, Whitley, Russell, Grayson, and Rockcastle are in the top 10.

“We hold far too many of the top 10 counties in terms of incidence rate,” Gov. Beshear said.

In Perry County, state data shows 59% of the population has gotten the vaccine, but just 49% are considered fully vaccinated.

In Clay County, the third-highest in the nation, just 40% have rolled up their sleeves. But everywhere, regardless of where they fall on the list, is in the red as cases continue to run rampant.

“The redder that map, that means the more sickness there is. The more illness there is,” Gov. Beshear said.

When it comes to county trends of the entire pandemic, there are only four Kentucky counties on the list. Clay, Morgan, Laurel, and Bell.

Clay County is no. 8 with more than 23,000 cases per 100,000. That’s just over 4,600 total cases.

Kentucky ranks 10th for the daily average of cases over the last seven days.

