Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

NYT data shows Kentucky has some of the highest COVID-19 incidence rates in the country

(AP)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:26 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is finding itself at the top of the wrong list when it comes to COVID-19.

“Right now COVID is as bad in Kentucky as it has ever been in this pandemic,” Gov. Beshear said. “Right now, sadly, we are one of the hottest states in the country.”

Data from local and state health agencies by the New York Times shows Kentucky third in the nation for COVID-19 incidence rates. Perry County is the highest community in the nation for COVID spread.

“Virtually every single one of our counties isn’t just red, meaning a high incident rate, it’s some of the fastest spreading counties in the country,” Gov. Beshear said.

Perry, Clay, Whitley, Russell, Grayson, and Rockcastle are in the top 10.

“We hold far too many of the top 10 counties in terms of incidence rate,” Gov. Beshear said.

Gov. Beshear reports 2,426 new COVID cases Monday; hospitals still overwhelmed

In Perry County, state data shows 59% of the population has gotten the vaccine, but just 49% are considered fully vaccinated.

In Clay County, the third-highest in the nation, just 40% have rolled up their sleeves. But everywhere, regardless of where they fall on the list, is in the red as cases continue to run rampant.

“The redder that map, that means the more sickness there is. The more illness there is,” Gov. Beshear said.

When it comes to county trends of the entire pandemic, there are only four Kentucky counties on the list. Clay, Morgan, Laurel, and Bell.

Clay County is no. 8 with more than 23,000 cases per 100,000. That’s just over 4,600 total cases.

Kentucky ranks 10th for the daily average of cases over the last seven days.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-truck drove off a ramp on Interstate 65 near Preston Highway in Louisville Monday...
3 men run from crash site after forcing semi off I-65 ramp in Louisville, per LMPD
A crash happened on I-65 near the Crothersville exit around 5 p.m. on Sunday, resulting in two...
5-year-old, 9-year-old seriously hurt after being thrown from car in I-65 crash
Calls came in around 8:21 p.m. to the 200 block of Cecil Avenue on reports of a shooting.
3 teenagers shot in Shawnee rushed to hospital
Family of Kidnapping Ransom Victim Speak
Family of kidnapping victim continues to grieve after body found at Shawnee Park
An Indiana husband and wife were involved in separate crashes at the same location, just...
Police: Drunk man crashes SUV, calls wife, who crashes into his vehicle on way to pick him up

Latest News

COVID testing sites like the drive-thru at Southeast Christian Church do not require an...
Need for COVID testing rises alongside cases
WAVE 11:00 BACKUP
JCPS Board members voted 6-1 on new guidance requiring mandatory COVID vaccines or weekly...
JCPS Board votes to require vaccines or weekly testing for all district employees
One in every 81 Tennesseans had tested positive for the virus in the past week, according to...
Tennessee COVID-19 cases climb to top in the country
Daquan Williams is charged with six counts of robbery and six counts of engaging in an unlawful...
Louisville man allegedly used gay dating app ‘Grindr’ to target, rob victims, documents show