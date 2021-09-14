Support Local Businesses
Police: Drunk man crashes SUV, calls wife, who crashes into his vehicle on way to pick him up

An Indiana husband and wife were involved in separate crashes at the same location, just...
An Indiana husband and wife were involved in separate crashes at the same location, just minutes apart, and both would later fail field-sobriety tests, investigators said.
By John P. Wise
Updated: 1 hour ago
POSEYVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana husband and wife were involved in separate crashes at the same location, just minutes apart, and both would later fail field-sobriety tests, investigators said.

According to a statement from the Indiana State Police, Donald Ricketts was driving north on State Route 165 in Posey County when he crossed the center line and side-swiped a tractor-trailer that was heading the other direction.

The collision happened a short distance from Ricketts’ Poseyville home, so the 56-year-old man called his wife, 55-year-old Cheral Ricketts, and asked her to come to the scene and pick him up, the ISP report said.

When Cheral Ricketts arrived, she collided into her husband’s vehicle, “which was still in the roadway from the previous crash,” according to the ISP statement.

Donald Ricketts registered a blood-alcohol level of .28 percent, more than three times the legal limit of .08 in Indiana. His wife registered a BAC of .22 percent.

Donald Ricketts was admitted to Deaconess Gibson Hospital for treatment of a minor medical issue, while Cheral Ricketts was booked into the Posey County Jail.

Both of the Ricketts’ vehicles were totaled. The tractor-trailer driver was not hurt.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

