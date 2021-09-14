Satterfield says Huggins-Bruce will bounce back from mistake

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ahmari Huggins-Bruce was sprinting towards a school record 95 yard touchdown reception when he dropped the football at about the two yard line.

It’s a mistake made famous by Desean Jackson in 2008 when the Eagles receiver prematurely celebrated a score in a primetime game at Dallas.

Huggins-Bruce committed the gaffe in just his second college game.

“He was excited I guess, when he was running, I guess, 90 something yards, he’s got to finish the play,” UofL head coach Scott Satterfield said. “Yeah I think he’ll bounce back from that for sure and grow and learn from that. It’s very unfortunate. I’ve never had that happen to a player in all my years coaching. I’ve seen it happen before, other teams, I’ve seen NFL guys do it, so it has happened, you know obviously you’ve got to just get it across the line, but he’s a good player, he’s continued to learn, gain experience. I thought he played a lot faster in this game compared to the Ole Miss game.”

Huggins-Bruce caught five passes for 150 yards in the 30-3 win over Eastern Kentucky.

The 5′10″ freshman had two receptions for 18 yards in the season opening 43-24 loss to Ole Miss.

UofL (1-1) host Central Florida (2-0) on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

