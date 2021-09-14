Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Satterfield says Huggins-Bruce will bounce back from mistake

UofL receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce drops ball at two yard line before reaching end zone
UofL receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce drops ball at two yard line before reaching end zone(WAVE 3 News)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ahmari Huggins-Bruce was sprinting towards a school record 95 yard touchdown reception when he dropped the football at about the two yard line.

It’s a mistake made famous by Desean Jackson in 2008 when the Eagles receiver prematurely celebrated a score in a primetime game at Dallas.

Huggins-Bruce committed the gaffe in just his second college game.

“He was excited I guess, when he was running, I guess, 90 something yards, he’s got to finish the play,” UofL head coach Scott Satterfield said. “Yeah I think he’ll bounce back from that for sure and grow and learn from that. It’s very unfortunate. I’ve never had that happen to a player in all my years coaching. I’ve seen it happen before, other teams, I’ve seen NFL guys do it, so it has happened, you know obviously you’ve got to just get it across the line, but he’s a good player, he’s continued to learn, gain experience. I thought he played a lot faster in this game compared to the Ole Miss game.”

Huggins-Bruce caught five passes for 150 yards in the 30-3 win over Eastern Kentucky.

The 5′10″ freshman had two receptions for 18 yards in the season opening 43-24 loss to Ole Miss.

UofL (1-1) host Central Florida (2-0) on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police assisted officers in St. Matthews and Hardin County to recover multiple...
Multiple vehicles stolen in Jefferson Co. located by Kentucky police
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
The shooting was reported in the 8400 block of National Turnpike around 3:30 a.m. Thursday,...
Louisville man shot and killed near Outer Loop identified
Police are investigating after a body was reportedly found at Shawnee Park Saturday evening.
LMPD: Body found at Shawnee Park possible victim of kidnapping
WAVE 3 News meteorologist Tawana Andrew got a big surprise during WAVE 3 Sunrise on Sept. 10,...
WATCH: Tawana Andrew gets engaged

Latest News

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder
Hoosiers prepare for #8 Cincinnati and former St. X star Ridder
UK running back Chris Rodriguez
UK’s Rodriguez named SEC Co-Offensive Player of Week
Touchdown Friday Night 2021 season
POLL: Vote for this week’s TDFN Player of the Week
A top prospect for the major leagues is giving back to the community, donating new equipment to...
Louisville Bats pitcher surprises youth baseball team with new equipment