Sheriff's office: Drugs intended for correctional center dropped by drone at nearby school

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said drugs that were intended for a correctional facility...
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said drugs that were intended for a correctional facility were dropped by drone at a school.(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRUNSWICK Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said drugs that were intended for a correctional facility were dropped by drone at a school.

On Sept. 13, deputies were called just before 8:30 a.m. after an employee at Brunswick Academy reported a suspicious package on the grounds.

The sheriff’s office determined the package was dropped around 5:40 a.m. after a witness saw a drone land on the grounds.

Shortly after, the witness said someone pulled into the parking lot and grabbed the drone.

“Based on our investigation, it is obviously apparent that the package was intended to be dropped at the adjacent property of the Lawrenceville Correctional Center,” a release said.

Investigators found what appeared to be several pounds of marijuana and tobacco, three cellphones and a USB-C lightning converter inside the package.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said drugs that were intended for a correctional facility...
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said drugs that were intended for a correctional facility were dropped by drone at a school.(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office said there have been numerous calls for service at the prison due to other drone sightings in the past year.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said drugs that were intended for a correctional facility...
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said drugs that were intended for a correctional facility were dropped by drone at a school.(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

