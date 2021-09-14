Support Local Businesses
Southern Indiana woman charged in death of toddler

Sarah Maire Bierly, 30, of Pekin, Ind., is charged with the death of a two=year-old girl in her...
Sarah Maire Bierly, 30, of Pekin, Ind., is charged with the death of a two=year-old girl in her care.(Source: Indiana State Police)
By Charles Gazaway
Sep. 14, 2021
PEKIN, Ind. (WAVE) - A Pekin woman has been arrested for the death of a two-year-old child she was caring for.

Sarah Maire Bierly, 30, is being held at the Washington County Jail on a charge of neglect of a dependent causing death.

Washington County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Poplar Street around midnight about an unresponsive child. The child was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Salem but was pronounced dead after arriving.

Indiana State Police arrested Bierly, the live-in-girlfriend of the child’s father, after obtaining a search warrant for the home.

How the child died has not been released.

