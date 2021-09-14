Support Local Businesses
Teen shot last night charged in July homicide of another teen

Michelle Moore, 16, was shot and killed on the morning of July 22, 2021 on Cecil Avenue, just...
Michelle Moore, 16, was shot and killed on the morning of July 22, 2021 on Cecil Avenue, just hours after another teenage girl was killed on the same block.(Family photo)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police say one of three juveniles shot last night on Cecil Avenue was the person responsible for the July shooting death of a 16-year-old girl on the same street nearly two months ago.

Michelle Moore died July 22 after being shot in the 200 block of Cecil Avenue. Moore’s death was the second homicide of a 16-year-old girl in the same block within hours.

RELATED STORIES:

Lt. Col. Andy McClinton says the juvenile charged, another 16-year-old, was already a suspect in Moore’s death. He was arrested after detectives learned that he was one of Monday night’s shooting victims.

Because he is a juvenile, the name of the teen will not be released unless he is charged as an adult.

McClinton says the teen is currently being held in a juvenile detention facility.

