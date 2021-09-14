Teen shot last night charged in July homicide of another teen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police say one of three juveniles shot last night on Cecil Avenue was the person responsible for the July shooting death of a 16-year-old girl on the same street nearly two months ago.

Michelle Moore died July 22 after being shot in the 200 block of Cecil Avenue. Moore’s death was the second homicide of a 16-year-old girl in the same block within hours.

Lt. Col. Andy McClinton says the juvenile charged, another 16-year-old, was already a suspect in Moore’s death. He was arrested after detectives learned that he was one of Monday night’s shooting victims.

Because he is a juvenile, the name of the teen will not be released unless he is charged as an adult.

McClinton says the teen is currently being held in a juvenile detention facility.

