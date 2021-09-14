Three juveniles shot in Shawnee neighborhood sent to hospital, police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after three juveniles were shot in the Shawnee neighborhood Monday night.

Calls came in around 8:21 p.m. to the 200 block of Cecil Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to MetroSafe dispatchers.

Louisville Metro Police Major Steve Healey, commander of LMPD’s second division, said the initial calls for the shooting came in at the intersection of Louis Coleman Jr. Drive and Herman Street.

Healey said there were three juvenile men, no ages given, who were shot at that location and then driven to Cecil Avenue. Officers found a vehicle that had multiple bullet rounds leading to the conclusion that the shooting scene occurred elsewhere.

The victims were sent to the hospital and are expected to survive.

“The gun violence is heartbreaking, it’s terrible,” Healey said. “We are seeing so many of our younger generation shot or murdered, and that is the frustrating part of it, is we’re constantly coming out to these scenes. It almost seems like it is a daily occurrence, and these neighborhoods do not deserve that.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.