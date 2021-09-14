Support Local Businesses
UK’s Rodriguez named SEC Co-Offensive Player of Week

UK running back Chris Rodriguez
UK running back Chris Rodriguez(UK Athletics)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:51 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a career night on Saturday in UK’s 35-28 win over Missouri, Cats running back Chris Rodriguez was named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week.

Rodriguez rushed for a career-high 206 yards and scored three touchdowns, two rushing and one receiving.

He carried the ball a career-high 27 times.

Through two games, Rodriguez is the leading rusher in the SEC, averaging 165.5 yards per game.

