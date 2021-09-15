$15,000 reward announced in New Year’s Eve shooting death of UofL student

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A University of Louisville student was found dead in a car on New Year’s Eve, and more than eight months later, still no arrests have been made.

Now, there is a $15,000 reward for answers in the shooting death of 21-year-old University of Louisville student Antonia Lucas.

Lucas’ loved ones said they’ll never have peace, but are begging for answers, justice and closure.

A family text-message thread provided everyone’s locations that night, and the one time Lucas missed a call, her family tracked her. They found her and 23-year-old Daniel Key inside a car, in an unfamiliar part of town on Lampton Street, both shot and killed.

”Knowing that my son has to live with the thought of finding his sister like this every day will probably always be the hardest thing for me, besides my daughter’s murder,” Lucas’ mother said. ”The first few days after this happened, my detective was very optimistic in finding who did this to her. But time has gone on.”

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said 143 Louisville families are awaiting answers in unsolved homicides.

”We care,” Mitchell said. “There’s not a detective that doesn’t care about getting justice for families when we can do that.

”There are 700,000 pairs of eyes in the city of Louisville. Everyone is always seeing something or recording something.”

Mitchell repeated a familiar refrain about neighbors or witnesses not wanting to cooperate with investigators.

”You get the retaliation from doing nothing sometimes,” Mitchell said.

But Lucas’ mother said she’s desperate for answers.

”It will bring a level of closure for us because you don’t know if the person that did this to your daughter is someone that you know, someone that she knew,” she said.

“I welcome any technology that could help us solve crime,” Mitchell said. “But there’s never going to be anything that replaces a human element that we have that’s free of charge.”

Lucas’ mother said she’s still waiting for that call to tell her what happened to her daughter.

”We want to call (Lucas’ mother) with good news that we made an arrest, and find justice for her,” Mitchell said. “That is our ultimate goal. That is the phone call we want to make with her.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 574-LMPD.

