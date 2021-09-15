Caverna Independent School District faculty member dies from complications with COVID

CAVERNA, Ky. (WBKO) - The Caverna Independent School District is mourning the loss of faculty member Amanda Nutt who died as a result of complications from Covid-19.

“We have spoken with Ms. Nutt’s family and have passed along the love and support from all the staff and students in our school district. Funeral arrangements are not complete at this time, but will be released when made available to the school,” the district said in a Facebook post.

The school says counselors and the school psychologist, as well as counselors from the Green River Regional Educational Cooperative (GRREC) have been and will continue to be available to students and staff throughout this crisis as needed. There will be counselors available in the school in designated areas through the end of the week.

“Ms. Nutt was a teacher who had a great personality. She is going to be sorely missed,” said Caverna Superintendent, Cornelius Faulkner. “She has worked in our school district for 6 years. She taught math at the middle and high school for the last 4. She was just a great person.”

“Anytime there is a death in the school system either a student or staff member, we have a crisis team to assist any students or faculty members. She’s going to be missed in this district and our community. We ask prayers for her family, the Caverna community and school district,” said Faulkner.

“It definitely hits hard because from what I hear from all the students, you know, she was not only outstanding teacher, she was an outstanding person,” said Horse Cave Mayor, Randall Curry. “There’s people in our lifetime that we will never forget because of the impact they’ve had on us and I know she’s one that had impact on a lot of students.”

If a student is needing counseling services, please complete the google form and someone will reach out to you. Click on the Counseling Services link in the center of the page https://www.caverna.kyschools.us/

ARRANGEMENTS FOR AMANDA NUTT:

Visitation at Winn Funeral Home:

Saturday, Sept. 18th (10-6)

Funeral at 6

Mt. Washington Visitation:

Sunday, Sept. 19th 12-6 eastern time

Funeral 6 eastern time

Monday, Sept. 20th

Private Burial

Highland Memorial Gardens in Mt. Washington, KY

