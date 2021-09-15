Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Caverna Independent School District faculty member dies from complications with COVID

Amanda Nutt, faculty member dies following complications with COVID-19.
Amanda Nutt, faculty member dies following complications with COVID-19.(Caverna Independent School District)
By Kelly Dean and Brandon Jarrett
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAVERNA, Ky. (WBKO) - The Caverna Independent School District is mourning the loss of faculty member Amanda Nutt who died as a result of complications from Covid-19.

“We have spoken with Ms. Nutt’s family and have passed along the love and support from all the staff and students in our school district. Funeral arrangements are not complete at this time, but will be released when made available to the school,” the district said in a Facebook post.

The school says counselors and the school psychologist, as well as counselors from the Green River Regional Educational Cooperative (GRREC) have been and will continue to be available to students and staff throughout this crisis as needed. There will be counselors available in the school in designated areas through the end of the week.

“Ms. Nutt was a teacher who had a great personality. She is going to be sorely missed,” said Caverna Superintendent, Cornelius Faulkner. “She has worked in our school district for 6 years. She taught math at the middle and high school for the last 4. She was just a great person.”

“Anytime there is a death in the school system either a student or staff member, we have a crisis team to assist any students or faculty members. She’s going to be missed in this district and our community. We ask prayers for her family, the Caverna community and school district,” said Faulkner.

“It definitely hits hard because from what I hear from all the students, you know, she was not only outstanding teacher, she was an outstanding person,” said Horse Cave Mayor, Randall Curry. “There’s people in our lifetime that we will never forget because of the impact they’ve had on us and I know she’s one that had impact on a lot of students.”

If a student is needing counseling services, please complete the google form and someone will reach out to you. Click on the Counseling Services link in the center of the page https://www.caverna.kyschools.us/

ARRANGEMENTS FOR AMANDA NUTT:

Visitation at Winn Funeral Home:

Saturday, Sept. 18th (10-6)

Funeral at 6

Mt. Washington Visitation:

Sunday, Sept. 19th 12-6 eastern time

Funeral 6 eastern time

Monday, Sept. 20th

Private Burial

Highland Memorial Gardens in Mt. Washington, KY

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-truck drove off a ramp on Interstate 65 near Preston Highway in Louisville Monday...
3 men run from crash site after forcing semi off I-65 ramp in Louisville, per LMPD
An Indiana husband and wife were involved in separate crashes at the same location, just...
Police: Drunk man crashes SUV, calls wife, who crashes into his vehicle on way to pick him up
Family of Kidnapping Ransom Victim Speak
Family of kidnapping victim continues to grieve after body found at Shawnee Park
Michelle Moore, 16, was shot and killed on the morning of July 22, 2021 on Cecil Avenue, just...
Louisville teen shot in Shawnee charged for July murder of another teen
Louisville’s mayor and health officials continued to remind the public during an update...
‘Going out in Louisville is dangerous’: Health officials say city completely in red zone

Latest News

Woodlawn Avenue in Beechmont had a unique attraction in the French creperie La Chandeleur.
La Chandeleur restaurant closes after 1 year due to pandemic
Charlotte Maxwell-Jones of Tennessee remains in Afghanistan in an effort to get military...
East Tennessee woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs
Louder Than Life 2021 includes headliners Metallica, KORN and Machine Gun Kelly.
2021 Louder Than Life road closures, restrictions announced
Flooding along N. 3rd Street in Bardstown.
Heavy rains bring flooding to parts of Bardstown
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
JCPS bus driver: Woman was speeding before crashing into school bus