Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

CDC predicts COVID hospitalizations will drop over next month

By CNN
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is forecasting the number of new COVID-19 hospitalizations will decrease over the next four weeks.

This marks the first time a downward trend has been predicted since June 23.

The CDC did not make a prediction on whether new cases would increase or not, but the agency is forecasting the number of deaths will remain stable or show an uncertain trend over the next month.

There have been roughly 664,000 COVID deaths in the United States since the pandemic started.

CDC officials admit the agency’s forecasts have not always reliably predicted cases, hospitalizations or deaths in the past.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-truck drove off a ramp on Interstate 65 near Preston Highway in Louisville Monday...
3 men run from crash site after forcing semi off I-65 ramp in Louisville, per LMPD
An Indiana husband and wife were involved in separate crashes at the same location, just...
Police: Drunk man crashes SUV, calls wife, who crashes into his vehicle on way to pick him up
Family of Kidnapping Ransom Victim Speak
Family of kidnapping victim continues to grieve after body found at Shawnee Park
Michelle Moore, 16, was shot and killed on the morning of July 22, 2021 on Cecil Avenue, just...
Louisville teen shot in Shawnee charged for July murder of another teen
Sarah Maire Bierly, 30, of Pekin, Ind., is charged with the death of a two=year-old girl in her...
Southern Indiana woman charged in death of toddler

Latest News

Flooding along N. 3rd Street in Bardstown.
Heavy rains bring flooding to parts of Bardstown
Coronavirus infections have "increased exponentially" among children across the US in the last...
Child COVID cases "increased exponentially" in last week
SpaceX is setting to launch the first all-civilian crew into space Wednesday as part of its...
SpaceX aiming for night launch of 4 on 1st private flight
United States Olympic gymnast Simone Biles testifies during a Senate Judiciary hearing about...
Simone Biles: FBI turned ‘blind eye’ to reports of gymnasts’ abuse
Four elite gymnasts testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee over the FBI's botched...
Gymnasts testify in probe of FBI Nassar investigation