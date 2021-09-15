Dayton Jones: Sodomy sentence commuted by Bevin, Ky. man to plead guilty in federal court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky man who pleaded guilty to sodomizing a 15-year-old boy with a sex toy, then had his sentence commuted by former Gov. Matt Bevin, is expected to plead guilty in federal court.

Dayton Jones, now 27, is charged with producing and sharing child pornography for allegedly taking part in the sexual assault on an unconscious boy, then publishing video of the incident on social media.

Following his guilty plea in state court, Jones was sentenced to 15 years in prison, but after three years, Bevin commuted his sentence to time served. It was one of more than 650 pardons and commutations by the outgoing governor in 2019, many of which were as controversial as the Jones commutation, some even moreso.

Jones is expected to change his plea at a hearing in federal court next month.

