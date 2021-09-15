Support Local Businesses
Deadly Newburg crash victim actually died of gunshot wound, per LMPD

Daron Washington, 42, crashed on Oaklawn Lane near Black Mud Park around 9 p.m. Sunday,...
Daron Washington, 42, crashed on Oaklawn Lane near Black Mud Park around 9 p.m. Sunday, Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Beth Ruoff said.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The driver of a car that crashed into a tree over the weekend in Newburg and later died at the hospital was shot before the crash.

Daron Washington, 42, crashed on Oaklawn Lane near Black Mud Park around 9 p.m. Sunday, Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Beth Ruoff said.

It was found that Washington had been shot before the crash, he died shortly after being rushed to the hospital. A Jefferson County deputy coroner later identified him.

Ruoff said foul play is suspected and that homicide investigators are working on the case; no suspects have been arrested yet.

Those with information are asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

