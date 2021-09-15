FORECAST: Flash flood threat continues south of Louisville

WEATHER HEADLINES

Heavy downpours possible into the evening, mainly south of Louisville

Drier on Thursday

Summer-like warmth with scattered storms for the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain chances taper off tonight as temperatures fall into the 60s. If clouds clear over areas that have seen rain, patchy fog is possible.

Tomorrow looks much drier behind the cold front. However, an isolated afternoon thunderstorm or two can’t be ruled out south of the Ohio River as highs reach into the low to mid-80s.

We’ll see a few clouds Thursday night as temperatures fall into the 60s once again.

Tropical moisture may still be feeding into the area so we will keep the small rain chances intact for Friday.

The weekend features warm temperatures nearly 10 degrees above average. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Saturday with temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 80s.

