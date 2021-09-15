Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Flash flood threat continues south of Louisville

By Kevin Harned
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Heavy downpours possible into the evening, mainly south of Louisville
  • Drier on Thursday
  • Summer-like warmth with scattered storms for the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain chances taper off tonight as temperatures fall into the 60s. If clouds clear over areas that have seen rain, patchy fog is possible.

(Scroll down to watch a time-lapse video of Tuesday morning’s beautiful sunrise over Louisville)

Tomorrow looks much drier behind the cold front. However, an isolated afternoon thunderstorm or two can’t be ruled out south of the Ohio River as highs reach into the low to mid-80s.

We’ll see a few clouds Thursday night as temperatures fall into the 60s once again.

Tropical moisture may still be feeding into the area so we will keep the small rain chances intact for Friday.

The weekend features warm temperatures nearly 10 degrees above average. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Saturday with temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 80s.

WATCH: Beautiful sunrise over downtown Louisville on Tuesday morning:

