FORECAST: Heavy rain may lead to addition flooding issues

WEATHER HEADLINES

FLASH FLOOD WATCH for areas along and south of the Parkways through 7 PM CDT

RAIN CHANCES: Showers and thunderstorm threat remains through the evening; some may be strong

FALL ARRIVES: Next Wednesday and the weather MAY match that change

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The threat of scattered showers and thunderstorms remains through the afternoon and evening. Highs will try to warm into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. Some of these thunderstorms can produce heavy rain and flooding concerns across parts of WAVE Country.

(Scroll down to watch a time-lapse video of Tuesday morning’s beautiful sunrise over Louisville)

Rain chances taper off tonight as temperatures fall into the 60s. If clouds clear over areas that have seen rain, patchy fog is possible.

Tomorrow looks much drier behind the cold front. However, an isolated afternoon thunderstorm or two can’t be ruled out south of the Ohio River as highs reach into the low to mid-80s. We’ll see a few clouds Thursday night as temperatures fall into the 60s once again.

Tropical moisture may help to keep rain chances in the forecast through the weekend.

WATCH: Beautiful sunrise over downtown Louisville on Tuesday morning:

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.