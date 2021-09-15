Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: Heavy rain at times today

By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • THUNDERSTORMS: Clusters of heavy/strong thunderstorms at times with some breaks mixed in
  • TROPICAL MOISTURE: Humid setup into the weekend with tropical moisture in the area
  • FALL ARRIVES next Wednesday and the weather MAY match that change

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A muggy day ahead with the risk for scattered thunderstorms to develop this morning with an increase in coverage at times this afternoon.

(Scroll down to watch a time-lapse video of Tuesday morning’s beautiful sunrise over Louisville)

Warm highs this afternoon in the 80s. Showers will taper down in intensity and coverage into tonight. The rain chance will be largely gone by morning.

Thursday looks like a much drier day as drier air behind the front takes over part of our area. With that said, an isolated storm or two can’t be ruled out south of the Ohio River during the afternoon as highs reach into the low to mid-80s.

A few clouds from time to time Thursday night with lows in the 60s.

Tropical moisture may help to keep rain chances in the forecast through the weekend.

WATCH: Beautiful sunrise over downtown Louisville on Tuesday morning:

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 9/15 4AM
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 9/15 4AM

Most Read

A semi-truck drove off a ramp on Interstate 65 near Preston Highway in Louisville Monday...
3 men run from crash site after forcing semi off I-65 ramp in Louisville, per LMPD
An Indiana husband and wife were involved in separate crashes at the same location, just...
Police: Drunk man crashes SUV, calls wife, who crashes into his vehicle on way to pick him up
Family of Kidnapping Ransom Victim Speak
Family of kidnapping victim continues to grieve after body found at Shawnee Park
Someone called 911 when they saw attorney Mark Metzger dressed as the serial killer from the...
Lawyer dressed as Michael Myers arrested on Texas beach, per report
Sarah Maire Bierly, 30, of Pekin, Ind., is charged with the death of a two=year-old girl in her...
Southern Indiana woman charged in death of toddler

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 9/15 4AM
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 9/15 4AM
Check out this gorgeous time-lapse video of the sun rising over Louisville on Sept. 14, 2021,...
WATCH: Time-lapse video shows beautiful Louisville sunrise
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/14
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/13