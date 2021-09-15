FORECAST: Heavy rain at times today

WEATHER HEADLINES

THUNDERSTORMS: Clusters of heavy/strong thunderstorms at times with some breaks mixed in

TROPICAL MOISTURE: Humid setup into the weekend with tropical moisture in the area

FALL ARRIVES next Wednesday and the weather MAY match that change

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A muggy day ahead with the risk for scattered thunderstorms to develop this morning with an increase in coverage at times this afternoon.

(Scroll down to watch a time-lapse video of Tuesday morning’s beautiful sunrise over Louisville)

Warm highs this afternoon in the 80s. Showers will taper down in intensity and coverage into tonight. The rain chance will be largely gone by morning.

Thursday looks like a much drier day as drier air behind the front takes over part of our area. With that said, an isolated storm or two can’t be ruled out south of the Ohio River during the afternoon as highs reach into the low to mid-80s.

A few clouds from time to time Thursday night with lows in the 60s.

Tropical moisture may help to keep rain chances in the forecast through the weekend.

WATCH: Beautiful sunrise over downtown Louisville on Tuesday morning:

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.