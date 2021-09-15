Heavy rains bring flooding to parts of Bardstown

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The National Weather Service is reporting several roads in the Bardstown area are impassable due to flood waters.

Water rescues were reported on N. 3rd Street due to high water that has closed the street, according to NWS. A photo shared on the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page shows flooding on North 3rd Street near the Zaxby’s.

NWS also says flood waters reached the front porch of a home on Andrea Court. The residents of the home were evacuated.

