Heavy rains bring flooding to parts of Bardstown

Flooding along N. 3rd Street in Bardstown.
Flooding along N. 3rd Street in Bardstown.(Source: Whitney and Josh Eversole)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The National Weather Service is reporting several roads in the Bardstown area are impassable due to flood waters.

Water rescues were reported on N. 3rd Street due to high water that has closed the street, according to NWS. A photo shared on the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page shows flooding on North 3rd Street near the Zaxby’s.

NWS also says flood waters reached the front porch of a home on Andrea Court. The residents of the home were evacuated.

