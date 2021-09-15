JCPS bus driver: Woman was speeding before crashing into school bus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A JCPS bus driver claims he saw a car speed up before it crashed into the side of the bus, killing the driver of the car on Aug 31. It happened on Ballardsville Road at Hickory Forest Drive.

The 32-year-old driver, Shan’l Newberry, died at the scene. Sixty students were on the bus heading to Kammerer Middle and Ballard High School, with more than a dozen students hurt and one student suffering from a broken collarbone.

The JCPS accident report identified the driver of the bus as Nicholas Dosker. Dosker told police the bus was stopped at the stop sign on Hickory Forest Drive and tried to cross Ballardsville Road. He said he saw the Kia move into the center turn lane on Ballardsville and that the car then sped up before hitting the bus.

The collision report from LMPD confirmed speeding was a factor in the crash and said Newberry didn’t try to avoid the bus. It does not say who is at fault for the crash.

Neighbors told WAVE 3 News the intersection has caused concern in the past and they want flashing lights or a traffic light installed there.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.