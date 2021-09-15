Support Local Businesses
Ky. hospital converts field tent into monoclonal antibody injection center

St. Claire HealthCare in Morehead is offering monoclonal antibody therapy.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - St. Claire HealthCare in Morehead is offering monoclonal antibody therapy.

Officials say they began offering the treatment, REGEN-COV, through their HomeCare program in August, but the demand for treatment has grown so quickly, they have since repurposed the field tent located just outside the hospital’s main entrance into a Monoclonal Antibody Injection Treatment Center.

The treatment is available for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 or had close contact with someone who tested positive, and are at high risk for complications from the virus.

If any of the criteria below apply to you, you may be eligible:

  • Older age (Ex: age ≥65 years of age)
  • Obesity or being overweight
  • Pregnancy
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • Diabetes
  • Immunosuppressive disease or immunosuppressive treatment (like daily prednisone)
  • Heart disease (including congenital heart disease)
  • Hypertension
  • Lung diseases (Ex: chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma [moderate-to-severe], interstitial lung disease, cystic fibrosis, or pulmonary hypertension)
  • Sickle cell disease
  • Neurodevelopmental problems (Ex: cerebral palsy) or other conditions that confer medical complexity (Ex: genetic or metabolic syndromes, or severe congenital anomalies)
  • Having a medical-related technological dependence (Ex: tracheostomy, gastrostomy, or positive pressure ventilation not related to COVID-19)

The FDA has authorized the treatement for emergency use. It consists of two investigational medicines, casirivimab and imdevimab, given together either as an infusion or as injections under the skin.

St. Claire HealthCare officials, it is given as injections and treatment usually takes about two hours from start to finish. Appointments are required, but referrals are not necessary.

Thousands are hospitalized with the coronavirus nationwide.
