Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Ex-cop’s murder verdict reversed in Australian woman’s death

FILE - In this Friday, June 7, 2019, file photo, former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor...
FILE - In this Friday, June 7, 2019, file photo, former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor walks to the podium to be sentenced at Hennepin County District Court in Minneapolis. Noor, was convicted of third-degree murder in the shooting death of an Australian woman who had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home.(Leila Navidi | Leila Navidi/Star Tribune via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Supreme Court has reversed the third-degree murder conviction of a former Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed an Australian woman in 2017.

Mohamed Noor was convicted of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

But he appealed the murder conviction, saying the charge was meant for cases in which a defendant’s actions are directed at more than one person.

The court’s ruling Wednesday could give Derek Chauvin grounds to appeal his third-degree murder conviction in George Floyd’s death, but that would have little tangible impact since Chauvin was also convicted of the more serious count of second-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-truck drove off a ramp on Interstate 65 near Preston Highway in Louisville Monday...
3 men run from crash site after forcing semi off I-65 ramp in Louisville, per LMPD
An Indiana husband and wife were involved in separate crashes at the same location, just...
Police: Drunk man crashes SUV, calls wife, who crashes into his vehicle on way to pick him up
Family of Kidnapping Ransom Victim Speak
Family of kidnapping victim continues to grieve after body found at Shawnee Park
Michelle Moore, 16, was shot and killed on the morning of July 22, 2021 on Cecil Avenue, just...
Louisville teen shot in Shawnee charged for July murder of another teen
Sarah Maire Bierly, 30, of Pekin, Ind., is charged with the death of a two=year-old girl in her...
Southern Indiana woman charged in death of toddler

Latest News

Former U.S. Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney urged accountability for those who covered up...
McKayla Maroney slams 'coverup' in Larry Nassar abuse case
A police officer in Wisconsin is being hailed as a hero for rushing into a burning home to save...
Police officer’s bodycam captures his rescue of man from burning home
Newsom framed the recall election as a struggle to protect the state's progressive values on...
California Gov. Newsom crushes Republican-led recall effort
WAVE MIDDAY BACKUP