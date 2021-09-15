Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Mystery diner leaves tip, heartwarming note in honor of friend killed during 9/11

By WTVG Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – A mystery customer left a heartwarming message at a diner in Toledo, Ohio this weekend, and now the owners are hoping to find the man who left it.

Amy Tambouratzis, co-owner of the Green Lantern on Broadway, was working on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and was waiting on a new customer.

She told WTVG the man ordered a breakfast that cost about $10 and then walked out, leaving behind a $120 tip and a note written on a napkin that read:

“Lost my best friend in NYC 20 years ago today. He loved this place so much. You guys and the food are the best. Be safe. God bless.” -Patrick

“To hear that somebody loved this place so much, and to hear that his friend came in here on the day of his death is really heartwarming and I think it touched a lot of people,” Tambouratzis said.

Tambouratzis went outside to thank the man and give him a hug, but he was already leaving.

The restaurant turned to social media in hopes of finding the man and the Facebook post received 10,000 views in about two days.

“I’d like to give him a hug,” Tambouratzis said. “I just want to know the story. I’d like to know his friend who came in here.”

The restaurant owners plan to frame the note and hang it on the wall as a way to honor the man’s friend who died on Sept. 11, 2001.

“It’s so amazing because this place has been around since 1927 and we get stories that happen here all the time, but this was quite unique,” Tambouratzis said.

Anyone who knows the man that left the note or how to get in touch with him is asked to contact the Green Lantern.

Copyright 2021 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-truck drove off a ramp on Interstate 65 near Preston Highway in Louisville Monday...
3 men run from crash site after forcing semi off I-65 ramp in Louisville, per LMPD
An Indiana husband and wife were involved in separate crashes at the same location, just...
Police: Drunk man crashes SUV, calls wife, who crashes into his vehicle on way to pick him up
Family of Kidnapping Ransom Victim Speak
Family of kidnapping victim continues to grieve after body found at Shawnee Park
Michelle Moore, 16, was shot and killed on the morning of July 22, 2021 on Cecil Avenue, just...
Louisville teen shot in Shawnee charged for July murder of another teen
Sarah Maire Bierly, 30, of Pekin, Ind., is charged with the death of a two=year-old girl in her...
Southern Indiana woman charged in death of toddler

Latest News

Colorado’s attorney general said a civil rights investigation begun amid outrage over the death...
Colorado AG: Probe after McClain death finds Aurora Police racially biased
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley...
Milley defends calls to Chinese as effort to avoid conflict
Flooding along N. 3rd Street in Bardstown.
Heavy rains bring flooding to parts of Bardstown
United States Olympic gymnast Simone Biles testifies during a Senate Judiciary hearing about...
Simone Biles: FBI turned ‘blind eye’ to reports of gymnasts’ abuse
A loop of the WAVE 3 Storm Tracking Team radar showing the September 15 rainfall over Nelson...
Nelson County radar and rainfall accumulations