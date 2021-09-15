Need for COVID testing rises alongside cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - COVID-19 cases continue to rise, so the need for testing has also increased.

Bluewater Diagnostics has reopened more testing centers to handle the demand. There are at least nine sites in Jefferson County and services in six other counties.

The drive-thru testing site at Southeast Christian Church does not require an appointment or a referral from a doctor.

Michele Varner said she is paranoid about getting COVID-19 and gets tested after every possible exposure. She said she has searched online for appointments in the past, but those can be hard to find immediately. However, she has gotten same-day results after getting swabbed at the Southeast Christian site.

Dina English with Bluewater Diagnostics said people can get same-day results on the PCR nasal swab if they go to that site before noon.

“It is a highly accurate test as opposed to the rapid results, which aren’t 100% accurate,” English said.

English said their testing services have tripled within the past month.

“I remember last year thinking around this time of year, ‘Surely to goodness this is going to end in the next couple of months,’ and here we are a year later,” she said.

While English said lines are longest when sites first open, during lunch time, and after school, some people said they were in and out in as few as five minutes.

Click here for a list of other Bluewater Diagnostic testing sites, and click here for a list of COVID-19 testing sites in Louisville.

