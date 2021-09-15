New JCPS vaccine mandate no surprise to some district teachers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new mandate, requiring Jefferson County Public School employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face bi-weekly testing, came as no surprise to some teachers in the district.

“We just know vaccines work,” Emilie McKiernan Blanton said. “At the end of the day, if there are people that get vaccinated because of this, it will raise our percentage in Louisville of people who are vaccinated, which will reduce our community spread.”

McKiernan Blanton is a teacher at Southern High School, and was behind the original motion for the mandate.

She said COVID-19 poses both health and logistical concerns for teachers.

“If I was unvaccinated and I had a close contact with a student, I’d be required to quarantine,” McKiernan Blanton said. “So I would have to stay home. But we also have parents staying home with their own quarantined children, like if my daughter became a close contact today, I would have to stay home with her. I can’t leave my eight year old home alone.”

Jefferson County Teachers Association Vice President Tammy Berlin told WAVE 3 News she supports the new guidance, and believes it will help keep teachers and students in the classroom.

“We gain a lot of energy from being with our students and so just not having that face to face was a miserable experience,” Berlin said. “It was miserable for kids. It was miserable for families. Nobody wants to go back to that.”

JCPS Board members voted 6-1 on the new guidance Tuesday.

District 2 board member Chris Kolb was the sole opposing vote on the motion to pass. Kolb made a motion to require vaccination without a test-to-stay option.

Employees must submit their decision on vaccine or testing compliance no later than October 14, 2021. The new guidance will require vaccines for all JCPS employees, subject to accommodation provisions of Title VII and the ADA. Those not vaccinated would be required to undergo COVID testing at a minimum of once every other week.

“So anything that we can do to make sure that our students stay safe and the people they live with stay safe is important to us,” McKiernan Blanton said.

WAVE 3 News asked JCPS how many employees were already vaccinated against the virus.

District spokesperson Renee Murphy said while they could not pinpoint the number of vaccinated employees, back in February, when vaccines first became available, 12,000 employees indicated they would be interested to receive it. Murphy said the district has 15,000-17,000 full and part-time employees.

