Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

New JCPS vaccine mandate no surprise to some district teachers

The Jefferson County School Board has mandated all district employees receive the COVID-19...
The Jefferson County School Board has mandated all district employees receive the COVID-19 vaccine or receive bi-weekly testing.(Live 5 News)
By Nick Picht
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new mandate, requiring Jefferson County Public School employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face bi-weekly testing, came as no surprise to some teachers in the district.

“We just know vaccines work,” Emilie McKiernan Blanton said. “At the end of the day, if there are people that get vaccinated because of this, it will raise our percentage in Louisville of people who are vaccinated, which will reduce our community spread.”

McKiernan Blanton is a teacher at Southern High School, and was behind the original motion for the mandate.

She said COVID-19 poses both health and logistical concerns for teachers.

“If I was unvaccinated and I had a close contact with a student, I’d be required to quarantine,” McKiernan Blanton said. “So I would have to stay home. But we also have parents staying home with their own quarantined children, like if my daughter became a close contact today, I would have to stay home with her. I can’t leave my eight year old home alone.”

Jefferson County Teachers Association Vice President Tammy Berlin told WAVE 3 News she supports the new guidance, and believes it will help keep teachers and students in the classroom.

“We gain a lot of energy from being with our students and so just not having that face to face was a miserable experience,” Berlin said. “It was miserable for kids. It was miserable for families. Nobody wants to go back to that.”

JCPS Board members voted 6-1 on the new guidance Tuesday.

District 2 board member Chris Kolb was the sole opposing vote on the motion to pass. Kolb made a motion to require vaccination without a test-to-stay option.

Employees must submit their decision on vaccine or testing compliance no later than October 14, 2021. The new guidance will require vaccines for all JCPS employees, subject to accommodation provisions of Title VII and the ADA. Those not vaccinated would be required to undergo COVID testing at a minimum of once every other week.

“So anything that we can do to make sure that our students stay safe and the people they live with stay safe is important to us,” McKiernan Blanton said.

WAVE 3 News asked JCPS how many employees were already vaccinated against the virus.

District spokesperson Renee Murphy said while they could not pinpoint the number of vaccinated employees, back in February, when vaccines first became available, 12,000 employees indicated they would be interested to receive it. Murphy said the district has 15,000-17,000 full and part-time employees.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-truck drove off a ramp on Interstate 65 near Preston Highway in Louisville Monday...
3 men run from crash site after forcing semi off I-65 ramp in Louisville, per LMPD
An Indiana husband and wife were involved in separate crashes at the same location, just...
Police: Drunk man crashes SUV, calls wife, who crashes into his vehicle on way to pick him up
Family of Kidnapping Ransom Victim Speak
Family of kidnapping victim continues to grieve after body found at Shawnee Park
Michelle Moore, 16, was shot and killed on the morning of July 22, 2021 on Cecil Avenue, just...
Louisville teen shot in Shawnee charged for July murder of another teen
Louisville’s mayor and health officials continued to remind the public during an update...
‘Going out in Louisville is dangerous’: Health officials say city completely in red zone

Latest News

WAVE 7:00 BACKUP
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: AMBER Alert timeline
Daron Washington, 42, crashed on Oaklawn Lane near Black Mud Park around 9 p.m. Sunday,...
Deadly Newburg crash victim actually died of gunshot wound, per LMPD
Kate Nason was left hemiplegic with paralysis stretching down the entire right side of her body...
Woman who suffered paralysis as a baby runs in 5K she revived with settlement money
A Kentucky man who pleaded guilty to sodomizing a 15-year-old boy with a sex toy, then had his...
Dayton Jones: Sodomy sentence commuted by Bevin, Ky. man to plead guilty in federal court