Pfizer vaccine data on children ages 5-11 expected soon

Pfizer will be presenting information to the FDA in hopes of an emergency use approval for its...
Pfizer will be presenting information to the FDA in hopes of an emergency use approval for its vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.(Source: 19 News)
By Maira Ansari
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Coronavirus infections have increased exponentially among children across the US in the last week.

The fact that we could possibly be closer to vaccinating young children is good news to many.

Pfizer says its vaccine may soon be available for almost every school-aged child soon.

The American Academy of Pediatrics reports more than 240,000 new cases among children over the past week, pediatric cases now account for nearly 29% of all cases reported nationwide. 

Right now, only those 12 and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine but, that could soon change.

”Based on what we know, it’s going to be some time in the fall,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy, and Infectious Diseases said.

Many asked why has it taken so long. It’s because kids aren’t just little adults. Their immune systems are often more robust and responsive.

”Children’s immune systems are different than adults,” Dr. Daniel Blatt from Norton Children’s Hospital said. “In addition to that, we want to get the lowest possible effective dose in a child. We have to test a bunch of different types of dosing compared to adults which is more uniform.”

Pfizer’s CEO says data from their vaccine for children age five to 11 should be submitted to the FDA by the end of September.

After that, it will be up to the FDA to decide whether to approve the vaccine.

Pfizer is also gathering data for its vaccine in babies as young as six months old and hopes to submit that in the future as well.

Norton Children’s hospital and UofL are also involved in clinical trials with Pfizer on children ages 6 months to 11 years.

