Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

U.S. Marshals searching for man accused of sex crimes against children

Forget, 60, is wanted for attempted lewd molestation of a minor and the delivery of a...
Forget, 60, is wanted for attempted lewd molestation of a minor and the delivery of a controlled substance to a minor.(U.S. Marshals)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - United States Marshals with the assistance of several other agencies are searching for a fugitive with ties to West Virginia.

U.S. Marshals say Alain Forget, 60, is wanted for attempted lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor and the delivery of a controlled substance to a minor.

Officials say Forget has ties to West Virginia and was last seen in the Fayette County area.

Forget was last known to be driving a 2015 black Chevy Silverado pick-up truck with Florida license plate number HPX138.

If you have any information about Forget’s location or direction of travel, you are urge to call law enforcement or email the tip line at USMS88TIPS@usdoj.gov.

The U.S. Marshals of the Southern District of West Virginia Task Force and the Florida/ Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force are involved in the search.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reba McEntire rescued from second story building window in downtown Atoka after stairs of...
WATCH: Reba McEntire rescued from second story window after stairs collapse
Flooding along N. 3rd Street in Bardstown.
Heavy rains bring flooding to parts of Bardstown
Michael Bishop
NKY father-of-four killed by teen he’d taken in, raised like a son, family says
Thousands are hospitalized with the coronavirus nationwide.
Louisville woman’s demand for Norton to treat husband battling COVID with ivermectin denied by judge
Due to increases in demand for monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19, the federal...
Gov. Beshear: Nationwide monoclonal antibody shortage will change Ky. distribution

Latest News

LMPD Chief Erika Shields said many changes have been made in response to the 150-page,...
Shields: LMPD recruitment down as policing takes on ‘a black eye’
Woodlawn Avenue in Beechmont had a unique attraction in the French creperie La Chandeleur.
La Chandeleur restaurant closes after 1 year due to pandemic
Thousands are hospitalized with the coronavirus nationwide.
Louisville woman’s demand for Norton to treat husband battling COVID with ivermectin denied by judge
Charlotte Maxwell-Jones of Tennessee remains in Afghanistan in an effort to get military...
East Tennessee woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs
Louder Than Life 2021 includes headliners Metallica, KORN and Machine Gun Kelly.
2021 Louder Than Life road closures, restrictions announced