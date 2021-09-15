U.S. Secretary of Labor tours JCPS school as students prepare to enter struggling workforce

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - During a visit to Louisville Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh stopped at Doss High School to get a first-hand look at the Academies of Louisville.

Across the country and across countless occupations, employers are struggling to fill jobs. Walsh, the former mayor of Boston, said he likes what’s being done in Louisville to fix those problems.

“There’s something different going on here,” Walsh said. “You can feel it when you walk in the building.”

The students at Doss and the other schools that are the academies are now getting back to their hands-on learning experiences. At Doss, however, students specifically care getting a chance in the academy of business and finance, working at the student-run credit union, or in the academy of tech and design.

“I want to say this is the first time we’ve actually been hands on since I took on engineering because of COVID,” said Myjaa Saint Rose, a Doss senior. “It’s neat.”

Saint Rose said she’s excited to take on an engineering pathway and get experience while still in school.

Saint Rose has been working inside the Doss High School Manufacturing Lab, made possible though a partnership with GE Appliances. JCPS, Doss, and the Academies of Louisville hope to serve as a model for schools across the country.

Secretary Walsh said the relationships with other local businesses and unwavering support from the school district and mayor’s office is a recipe for success.

“Having that passion, that’s what makes a difference,” Walsh said. “That’s the game changer. It’s like having a football team with a lot of great player, but you don’t have a coach. You have the full team.”

Learn more about the Academies of Louisville by clicking this link.

