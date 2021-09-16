Support Local Businesses
2021 Louder Than Life road closures, restrictions announced

Louder Than Life 2021 includes headliners Metallica, KORN and Machine Gun Kelly.
Louder Than Life 2021 includes headliners Metallica, KORN and Machine Gun Kelly.(Louder Than Life)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year’s Louder Than Life rock music festival will be held at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville from Thursday, Sept. 23 to Sunday, Sept. 26.

Each day of the festival, several streets will be closed or restricted.

Road closures from Sept. 13 to Oct. 1:

  • Phillips Lane from Monarch Drive to Freedom Way

Ramp closures each day from Sept. 23 to Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.:

  • I-264 eastbound ramp to Phillips Lane — KY Expo Center Gate 1
  • I-264 westbound ramp to Phillips Lane — KY Expo Center Gate 1
  • I-65 northbound ramp to Phillips Lane — KY Expo Center Gate 1
  • I-65 southbound ramp to Phillips Lane — KY Expo Center Gate 1

Restricted except for business, hotel shuttles and rideshare:

  • Phillips Lane from Crittenden Drive to Freedom Way

No stopping anytime on both sides of the following streets:

  • Phillips Lane from Preston Highway to Crittenden Drive
  • Monarch Drive from Phillips Lane to Manning Road
  • Manning Road from Preston Highway to Kentucky Expo Center Gate 7
  • Kentucky Expo Center Gate 6 from Preston Highway to the I-65 overpass
  • James Road

No stopping anytime on the south side of the following streets:

  • Hart Avenue
  • Union Avenue
  • Laure Avenue
  • Wolfe Avenue
  • Bourbon Avenue
  • Belmar Avenue from Preston Highway to Henderson Avenue
  • Short Street
  • Morgan Avenue
  • Springdale Avenue
  • Farmdale Avenue
  • Lucas Avenue
  • Keller Avenue

No stopping anytime on the west side of the following streets:

  • Fayette Avenue
  • Franklin Avenue
  • Henderson Avenue
  • Curtis Avenue from Farmdale Avenue to Lucas Avenue
  • Roosevelt Avenue
  • Lupino Road

No stopping anytime on the north side of the following streets:

  • Jefferson Court

There will be no access to the Kentucky Expo Center through Gate 1, so attendees should enter through Gates 2 and 4 from Crittenden Driver or Gate 6 from Preston Highway.

Described as America’s largest rock festival, Louder Than Life features more than 70 artists and upwards of 150,000 fans attend each year.

Guests will have to show proof of being fully vaccinated or a negative COVID-19 test result to attend. The negative test must be done within three days of the festival.

For tickets, click here.

