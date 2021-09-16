Support Local Businesses
#5 UofL outlasts #8 UK 15-9 in fifth set to win match

By Kent Taylor
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In front a packed house at L&N Federal Credit Union Arena, #5 UofL snapped a seven game losing streak to archrival UK with a 17-25, 25-20, 25-22, 20-25, 15-9 win.

The #8 Cats took the first set, closing it out on a Madi Skinner kill.

UofL bounced back to win sets two and three but the Cats stayed alive.

Alli Stumler finished off a 25-20 Cats win.

Kentucky led in the fifth and deciding set 9-7, but with Tori Dilfer serving, the Cards closed the set on an 8-0 run.

“It was a huge step for our team especially against a rival, who we haven’t played so great against in the past,” UofL head coach Dani Busboom Kelly said. “The reigning national champions. They have a lot of, like, titles under their name right now. To see us kind of go up and down but finish strong, that’s something we’re gonna take going into the rest of the season. This will not be the toughest match we have to accomplish our goals.”

UK head coach Craig Skinner said experience was a factor in the final set.

“Every team needs to be in those type environments to know what it feels like and you know, there’s gonna be times you can’t hear what your teammates are saying, what the coaches are saying, and it has to come down to trusting your training and getting after it and they did that better than us at the end of the match,” he said.

The Cards improve to 9-0, their best start since starting 20-0 in 2005. The Cats fall to 6-3.

Kentucky leads the all-time series 31-26.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

