Body found at Shawnee Park identified as possible kidnapping victim
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroners Office has made a positive identification of the body found in Shawnee Park.
Jermaine Sprewer, 25, was found near the park’s boat ramp on Sept. 11.
The cause and manner of Sprewer’s death are listed as “pending.”
During a Sept. 9 news conference, Louisville Metro police said Sprewer may have been kidnapped and was being held for ransom. At that time, LMPD also released a photo of the vehicle Sprewer was last seen in, a 2016 Jeep Cherokee, with Kentucky license plate 7171JW.
