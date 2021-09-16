Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Body found at Shawnee Park identified as possible kidnapping victim

Jermaine Sprewer
Jermaine Sprewer
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroners Office has made a positive identification of the body found in Shawnee Park.

Jermaine Sprewer, 25, was found near the park’s boat ramp on Sept. 11.

RELATED STORIES

The cause and manner of Sprewer’s death are listed as “pending.”

During a Sept. 9 news conference, Louisville Metro police said Sprewer may have been kidnapped and was being held for ransom. At that time, LMPD also released a photo of the vehicle Sprewer was last seen in, a 2016 Jeep Cherokee, with Kentucky license plate 7171JW.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands are hospitalized with the coronavirus nationwide.
Louisville woman’s demand for Norton to treat husband battling COVID with ivermectin denied by judge
Madison McDowell’s 2-year-old daughter Misty died after being found unresponsive in the child’s...
‘I want her to suffer’: Grieving Indiana mom wants toddler’s alleged killer to feel her pain
Flooding along N. 3rd Street in Bardstown.
Heavy rains bring flooding to parts of Bardstown
Reba McEntire rescued from second story building window in downtown Atoka after stairs of...
WATCH: Reba McEntire rescued from second story window after stairs collapse
Michael Bishop
NKY father-of-four killed by teen he’d taken in, raised like a son, family says

Latest News

WAVE EVENING BACKUP
Raymond Joseph Jordan is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in connection with a...
Suspect charged in Portland neighborhood homicide
The Louisville Regional Airport Authority broke ground on a new multi-million dollar geothermal...
Louisville’s airport breaks ground on largest-of-its-kind geothermal project
Governor Andy Beshear holds another Team Kentucky Update.
Gov. Beshear again urges vaccines as Ky. hospitals continue to be hit hard