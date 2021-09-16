Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Border Patrol agents find 2 children abandoned near Rio Grande

U.S. Border Patrol agents came upon a two-year-old girl and a three-month-old boy. A note left...
U.S. Border Patrol agents came upon a two-year-old girl and a three-month-old boy. A note left behind said the brother and sister are from Honduras.(U.S. Customs & Border Protection via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIO GRANDE, Texas (CNN) - Two children were found by U.S. Border Patrol agents on Tuesday near the Rio Grande.

Authorities say agents were performing their usual operations when they noticed something on the riverbank.

They then came upon a 2-year-old girl and a 3-month-old boy. A note left behind said the brother and sister are from Honduras.

The children didn’t need medical attention and were taken to the Uvalde Border Patrol Station in order to be processed.

Officials conducted a search of the area and no other people were found.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands are hospitalized with the coronavirus nationwide.
Louisville woman’s demand for Norton to treat husband battling COVID with ivermectin denied by judge
Flooding along N. 3rd Street in Bardstown.
Heavy rains bring flooding to parts of Bardstown
Reba McEntire rescued from second story building window in downtown Atoka after stairs of...
WATCH: Reba McEntire rescued from second story window after stairs collapse
Michael Bishop
NKY father-of-four killed by teen he’d taken in, raised like a son, family says
Madison McDowell’s 2-year-old daughter Misty died after being found unresponsive in the child’s...
‘I want her to suffer’: Grieving Indiana mom wants toddler’s alleged killer to feel her pain

Latest News

Outagamie County releases audio of 911 call which reported zebras running loose in Seymour
VIDEO: Zebras on the loose spotted in Wisconsin
A deputy resource officer is caught on video body-slamming a teenage girl at a high school.
Video: School resource deputy slams teenage girl to the ground
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/16
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/16
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/16