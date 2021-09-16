Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Foggy morning at times, use caution

By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • DENSE FOG ADVISORY: Most of Central KY until 10AM ET
  • RAIN CHANCES: Low through the weekend but anything that pops will be heavy
  • FALL ARRIVES: Next Wednesday and the weather MAY match that change

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll have a foggy, hazy to start today, but skies will turn partly sunny into the afternoon with an isolated downpour possible.

Tonight looks mainly dry with valley fog balancing out with some increase in clouds late.

Tropical moisture from what’s left of Tropical Storm Nicholas will begin to intrude on Friday, raising our humidity and afternoon storm chance slightly. Highs will be in the 80s on Friday. Scattered showers possible.

A stronger cold front next week will increase the thunderstorm coverage and perhaps help aid in some cooler weather into WAVE Country!

