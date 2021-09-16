FORECAST: Heat and humidity increasing for the final weekend of summer

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain chances will stay scattered for the weekend, but downpours will be heavy

Temperatures will near 90 degrees Saturday & Sunday

Calendar says fall begins late next week and it will feel like it

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll keep it dry tonight with a few clouds and some patches of fog in low-lying areas and near bodies of water. Lows tonight will get down into the 60s again.

Friday features a small afternoon storm chance thanks to the leading edge of remnant moisture from what was Tropical Storm Nicholas moving in. It’ll be a slightly more humid day with highs in the 80s.

Friday night is a partly cloudy affair with a small downpour chance mainly south of Louisville. Lows will be in the 60s to near 70 degrees.

Scattered showers and storms are possible on Saturday, but this may favor areas south of Louisville more so than in the metro area. Don’t cancel your outdoor plans, though! Highs will be close to 90 during the afternoon.

Those who experience the scattered downpours will be at risk for brief heavy rainfall with the tropical moisture in place. Summer-like temperatures will linger into early next week.

Fall begins next Wednesday and it brings a cold front with increased storm chances. This followed by fall-like temperatures to end the week.

