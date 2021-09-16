Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Increasing sunshine into the afternoon

By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • RAIN CHANCES: Low through the weekend but anything that pops will be heavy
  • FALL ARRIVES: Next Wednesday and the weather MAY match that change

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies becoming partly sunny this afternoon. Rain chances are there but very low.

Tonight looks mainly dry with valley fog balancing out with some increase in clouds late.

Tropical moisture from what’s left of Tropical Storm Nicholas will begin to intrude on Friday, raising our humidity and afternoon storm chance slightly. Highs will be in the 80s on Friday. Scattered showers possible.

A stronger cold front next week will increase the thunderstorm coverage and perhaps help aid in some cooler weather into WAVE Country!

