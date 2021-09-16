Support Local Businesses
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/16

By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Fairly quiet today (compared to Wednesday) but the humid air will rule into the weekend thanks to what is left of the former tropical cyclone Nicholas. That means a few clusters of slow-moving, heavy downpours at times this weekend. This looks especially true over KY than IN. We’ll watch it carefully but no need to cancel any outdoor plans at this point.

A stronger front/low pressure will swing through here next week...just as the calendar marks another milestone.

The video will cover that change and the risk for another thereafter....

