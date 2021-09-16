Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Kentucky Wesleyan student victim of assault, police report says

Video of incident goes viral on TikTok
A Kentucky Wesleyan student was the victim of fourth-degree assault after a driving disagreement
A Kentucky Wesleyan student was the victim of fourth-degree assault after a driving disagreement(14 News)
By Jordan Yaney
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A Kentucky Wesleyan College student was the victim of fourth-degree assault earlier this month, according to a police report.

The report states that senior Armand Childs accidentally cut off Daniel Crabtree on KY 54.

Shortly afterward, Crabtree then followed Childs and his girlfriend to a restaurant parking lot, where he allegedly opened the driver’s side door, spit on Childs and called him a racial slur.

In a statement released on the college’s official Facebook page on Wednesday morning, KWC officials said, “One of our family members was recently the victim of what many have viewed as a ‘hate crime.’”

Crabtree was charged with fourth-degree assault following the incident.

According to Kentucky law, the sentencing judge has to be the one to determine a crime a hate crime.

“It just happened so fast,” Childs said. “I just couldn’t believe it. It was almost like things you see on social media, and you’re like, ‘That will never happen to me,’ but when you’re in that moment, you never really know what you’ll do.”

Childs’ response was a calm one. He simply shut his car door and wiped the spit off his body.

While the accusation that Crabtree spitted on Childs has not been confirmed by police or a judge, a viral TikTok of the incident appears to show Crabtree spitting on Childs. (Warning: video NSFW).

“Had I retaliated, as many people are saying they would’ve retaliated, you never know how the picture would’ve been painted,” Childs said.

Childs says he needed to take the high road in this situation, even if it might have hurt his pride.

Crabtree has not been convicted of anything, only charged. He is set to appear in court on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands are hospitalized with the coronavirus nationwide.
Louisville woman’s demand for Norton to treat husband battling COVID with ivermectin denied by judge
Flooding along N. 3rd Street in Bardstown.
Heavy rains bring flooding to parts of Bardstown
Reba McEntire rescued from second story building window in downtown Atoka after stairs of...
WATCH: Reba McEntire rescued from second story window after stairs collapse
Michael Bishop
NKY father-of-four killed by teen he’d taken in, raised like a son, family says
Madison McDowell’s 2-year-old daughter Misty died after being found unresponsive in the child’s...
‘I want her to suffer’: Grieving Indiana mom wants toddler’s alleged killer to feel her pain

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 9/16 10AM
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 9/16 10AM
a
Suspect charged in Portland neighborhood homicide
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/16
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/16
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/16
Could SpaceX's first, all- civilian mission... launch honeymooning on the moon? Also, ...
Your Money: Tech workers shortage, Affordable child care, Chevy Bolt warning, SpaceX