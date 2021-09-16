Support Local Businesses
Louisville woman’s demand for Norton to treat husband battling COVID with ivermectin denied by judge

Thousands are hospitalized with the coronavirus nationwide.
Thousands are hospitalized with the coronavirus nationwide.(Pixabay)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman’s emergency order request for a Louisville hospital to treat her husband, who is suffering from COVID, with ivermectin, has been denied by a judge.

Angela Underwood said in a lawsuit that Norton Brownsboro refused to give the treatment to her husband, Lonnie, without a court order and supervision by a doctor who has the authority to do so.

The antiparasitic drug has not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat the coronavirus or prevent it. However, Underwood, who said in the lawsuit filed on Sept. 9 that she is a registered nurse, said there is evidence that COVID patients who took ivermectin showed improvement and offered to give her husband the drug herself.

“Norton will not administer the medication unless a valid court order is issued and a physician will order it,” Underwood’s order says. “As a Registered Nurse, I demand my husband be administered ivermectin.”

Judge Charles Cunningham said in his ruling against Underwood on Sept. 15 that the internet is full of misinformation and “ill-spouted conclusions,” and for Underwood to win her case, she would have needed the sworn testimony and more evidence to support her theory that ivermectin should be given to her husband.

Judith McDonald-Burkman of the Jefferson Circuit Court gave Norton permission to treat Underwood’s husband with ivermectin, as well as intravenous vitamin C, but only if it were “ordered by an appropriate physician.”

According to Cunningham’s order, a doctor wrote to Norton Brownsboro an emergency privileges order to give Underwood’s husband ivermectin, but the hospital said that the doctor “refused to come see his patient.” Underwood claimed the hospital would not let the doctor see him.

“The Court cannot require a hospital to literally take orders from someone who does not routinely issue such orders,” Cunningham wrote. “Frankly, even a doctor who was in the trenches in 2020 fighting hand-to-hand against the virus, is probably not up-to-date with what works and what fails in late 2021 because the virus has mutated and our responses and therapies have evolved with it.”

Cunningham’s ruling concluded with the judge remaining “deeply hopeful for Mr. Underwood’s recovery.”

