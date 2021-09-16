Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Louisville’s airport breaks ground on largest-of-its-kind geothermal project

The Louisville Regional Airport Authority broke ground on a new multi-million dollar geothermal...
The Louisville Regional Airport Authority broke ground on a new multi-million dollar geothermal project Thursday.(WAVE 3 News)
By Sean Baute
Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The latest part of a $400 million investment at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is about to begin.

It will be one of the largest projects ever undertaken at the airport that travelers may never actually see.

This new $21 million geothermal project will include the drilling of almost 650 wells, hundreds of feet underground.

It will be used to replace the aged heating and cooling systems currently in use at the airport’s Jerry Abramson Terminal, and will be the largest of its kind at any airport in the country.

“As Muhammad Ali, whose name graces this airport, once said, a man who has no imagination has no wings,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said.

Just a few years ago, a project of this scale was only part of Dan Mann’s imagination. Now, it all just makes sense for Mann, the Louisville Regional Airport Authority’s executive director.

“It’s something we had to do,” he said. “When you can spend that money, reduce your costs and reduce your carbon footprint, it really made a lot of sense.”

Mann said the project will save upwards of $400,000 per year, lowering the airport’s energy output that currently sits at around $1.7 million.

Mann said it will reduce the airport’s carbon emissions by 80 percent. It will be built underneath a currently undeveloped nine-acre field. On top of that, crews will build a concrete parking lot for commercial jets, future airlines, or guests of the Kentucky Derby.

Mann described what they’re doing at the airport in one word: winning.

“I talk to my team, I say, ‘How are we winning today?’” Mann said. “It’s just fun, but when you actually get to do a project like this where it’s not just a slogan or a cliché, you’re actually doing it, it’s great.”

Part of the project has been made possible through a federal grant from the FAA called Voluntary Airport Low Emissions, or VALE.

It should be complete by fall 2022.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands are hospitalized with the coronavirus nationwide.
Louisville woman’s demand for Norton to treat husband battling COVID with ivermectin denied by judge
Madison McDowell’s 2-year-old daughter Misty died after being found unresponsive in the child’s...
‘I want her to suffer’: Grieving Indiana mom wants toddler’s alleged killer to feel her pain
Flooding along N. 3rd Street in Bardstown.
Heavy rains bring flooding to parts of Bardstown
Reba McEntire rescued from second story building window in downtown Atoka after stairs of...
WATCH: Reba McEntire rescued from second story window after stairs collapse
Michael Bishop
NKY father-of-four killed by teen he’d taken in, raised like a son, family says

Latest News

Raymond Joseph Jordan is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in connection with a...
Suspect charged in Portland neighborhood homicide
Churchill Downs has honored two racetrack legends - Col. Matt Winn (left) and John Asher - with...
Asher, Winn honored with statues under the Twin Spires
LMPD Chief Erika Shields said many changes have been made in response to the 150-page,...
Shields: LMPD recruitment down as policing takes on ‘a black eye’
Woodlawn Avenue in Beechmont had a unique attraction in the French creperie La Chandeleur.
La Chandeleur restaurant closes after 1 year due to pandemic