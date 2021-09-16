Man arrested after chase ends in downtown Madison

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - A chase that started in Vevay went into Madison before police were able to arrest a suspect.

It started Wednesday around 2:30 in the afternoon. Vevay Police Department began chasing 39-year-old Edward Kinnett near Switzerland County High School.

That chase went down State Road 56. Police were able to pop some of Kinnett’s tires using a spike strip about halfway to Madison.

Kinnett kept driving into the city. He eventually stopped near West St. on Main St.

Police said the suspect refused to leave his vehicle and had to be pulled from the car.

The 39-year-old had to be cut from his vehicle after police made the arrest. (Lisa Robbins Conley)

Kinnett was cut during the process and Madison Police Department took him to Kings Daughter Hospital for treatment.

An officer with the Madison police was also slightly injured during the arrest.

Kinnett is now charged in Switzerland County for the chase. He also had active warrants out of Jefferson County for Meth and failure to appear.

