Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Northern Kentucky school districts are choosing to keep their mask mandates

The vast majority of Kentucky students will still have to mask up even after the legislature ended the statewide mandate.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks,...
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for the first day of school at Sessums Elementary School in Riverview, Fla. The on-again, off-again ban imposed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to prevent mandating masks for Florida school students is back in force. The 1st District Court of Appeal ruled Friday, Sept. 10, that a Tallahassee judge should not have lifted an automatic stay two days ago that halted enforcement of the mask mandate ban.(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Come Friday, Kentucky school districts will no longer be under any form of statewide mask order.

But that doesn’t mean masks are going away in Kentucky’s schools. Far from it.

According to the Associated Press, three-fourths of Kentucky’s 171 school districts are keeping their mandates in place as the state becomes one of the country’s hot spots for the virus.

>> 6 of 10 US counties with highest incident rate of COVID-19 are in Kentucky

The share is higher in Northern Kentucky, where 18 of 22 public school districts have announced they will continue their mask mandates. (Covington Catholic too.)

Three districts do not appear to have announced a policy as of Wednesday evening.

Gallatin County will not require masks indoors.

The full list of districts is provided below with links to the updated policies.

Many of the 18 schools that are leaving the mandates open-ended. Others are continuing them provisionally, with the state’s color-coded incident rate map determining the policies each week.

Mask mandates are recommended in counties labeled ‘red’ and ‘orange’ on the map.

Currently, all Kentucky counties are red but one.

MORE

NKY School Districts

  • Bellevue Independent Schools: The district “will continue to require masks until incident rates across Northern Kentucky trend in a positive direction and consistently meet defined safety benchmarks.” [Link]
  • Beechwood Independent Schools: The district “continues to evaluate data and work with other Northern Kentucky school districts and health officials to formalize a long-term plan of action.” [Link]
  • Boone County Schools: “All employees and students will continue to wear an appropriate face mask in all school buildings and on all school buses.” [Link]
  • Bracken County Schools: The district will decide its mask policy based on the county’s color-coded incident rate each Thursday at 6 p.m. [Link]
  • Campbell County Schools: The district will adhere to masking recommendations based on the county’s color-coded incident rate. [Link]
  • Covington Independent Public Schools: The district will continue to require masks or face coverings for all students and staff while inside of district buildings and on all school and TANK buses. [Link]
  • Dayton Independent Schools: The district implemented its mask requirement independent of the governor’s or KDE’s mandate and will “continue to make local decisions that we believe are best for our students, staff and community.” [Link]
  • Erlanger/Elsmere School District: The district will continue to require students, staff and visitors to wear face coverings inside all facilities. [Link]
  • Fort Thomas Independent Schools: The district will continue to require that all individuals wear a mask regardless of vaccination status while indoors and while being transported by FTIS. [Link]
  • Grant County Schools: The district will decide its mask policy based on the county’s color-coded incident rate each Thursday. [Link]
  • Kenton County Schools: The district will continue its mask policy in order to reduce quarantines. [Link]
  • Mason County Schools: The district will continue its mask policy based on COVID numbers in the region as well as hospital capacity. [Link]
  • Newport Independent Schools: The Newport Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to continue requiring masks for all students, staff and visitors in the district’s buildings. [Link]
  • Owen County Schools: The district will continue universal masking in accordance with the CDC’s guidance. [Link]
  • Pendleton County Schools: The district will decide its mask policy based on the county’s color-coded incident rate each Thursday at 6 p.m. [Link]
  • Southgate Independent Schools: The district will continue to implement its return-to-school plan including universal masking for students and staff. [Link]
  • Walton-Verona Independent Schools: Universal masking in the district will continue through fall break. [Link]
  • Williamstown Independent Schools: The board voted Monday night to continue the district’s universal mask requirement until two weeks after fall break. [Link]

The following schools have not announced extensions of their mask policies either on their websites or through their social media channels:

  • Augusta Independent Schools
  • Ludlow Independent Schools
  • Robertson County Schools

Gallatin County will not require masks indoors.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reba McEntire rescued from second story building window in downtown Atoka after stairs of...
WATCH: Reba McEntire rescued from second story window after stairs collapse
Flooding along N. 3rd Street in Bardstown.
Heavy rains bring flooding to parts of Bardstown
Michael Bishop
NKY father-of-four killed by teen he’d taken in, raised like a son, family says
Thousands are hospitalized with the coronavirus nationwide.
Louisville woman’s demand for Norton to treat husband battling COVID with ivermectin denied by judge
Due to increases in demand for monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19, the federal...
Gov. Beshear: Nationwide monoclonal antibody shortage will change Ky. distribution

Latest News

LMPD Chief Erika Shields said many changes have been made in response to the 150-page,...
Shields: LMPD recruitment down as policing takes on ‘a black eye’
Woodlawn Avenue in Beechmont had a unique attraction in the French creperie La Chandeleur.
La Chandeleur restaurant closes after 1 year due to pandemic
Thousands are hospitalized with the coronavirus nationwide.
Louisville woman’s demand for Norton to treat husband battling COVID with ivermectin denied by judge
Charlotte Maxwell-Jones of Tennessee remains in Afghanistan in an effort to get military...
East Tennessee woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs
Louder Than Life 2021 includes headliners Metallica, KORN and Machine Gun Kelly.
2021 Louder Than Life road closures, restrictions announced